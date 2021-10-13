Man dies after Monday shooting in Florence County, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died after a shooting Monday in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Stevenson Lemont Bailey, 47, of Florence, died after a shooting in the 1600 block of McMillian Lane, according to von Lutcken. He was taken to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Deputies were called at about 5:20 p.m. to McMillian Lane in the Florence area for reports of gunshots, Nunn said.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.