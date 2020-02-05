Man faces 7 child sex crime charges in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man is facing seven child sex crime charges in Darlington County.

Eric Anwar Jones was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 1:54 p.m. on January 21, according to booking records.

Eric Anwar Jones (courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

His charges include:

five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years) in the second degree

two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree (victim < 16, actor over >14)

Bond for Jones has been set at $130,000 and Jones remains in the center as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

An incident report indicates these crimes have been happening since the victim was 11 years old.

