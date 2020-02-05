DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man is facing seven child sex crime charges in Darlington County.
Eric Anwar Jones was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 1:54 p.m. on January 21, according to booking records.
His charges include:
- five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years) in the second degree
- two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree (victim < 16, actor over >14)
Bond for Jones has been set at $130,000 and Jones remains in the center as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
An incident report indicates these crimes have been happening since the victim was 11 years old.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- WATCH: Brookgreen Gardens zookeepers weigh new baby otters
- LIVE: Trump on track to be acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial
- FHP trooper shot, killed on I-95 in South Florida
- Local NFL contest winner comes home from once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl experience
- Man faces 7 child sex crime charges in Darlington County