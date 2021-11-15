Man faces multiple drug, weapons charges after arrest in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges in Darlington County after his arrest on Friday, authorities said.

Alphonso Dewanye Chambers is charged with trafficking in ice, crank and crack cocaine; manufacture and possession of drugs with intent to deliver; trafficking in cocaine; unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol by an unlawful person; and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records at the W. Glenn W. Campbell Detention Center.

According to arrest warrants, Darlington County sheriff’s deputies executing a search warrant in the 1300 block of Pineforest Lane found a clear plastic bag with 56 grams of green leafy substance thought to be marijuana and another clear plastic bag containing 11.22 grams of a white rock-life substance that field- tested positive for cocaine base that was in a small digital safe in his bedroom.

Deputies also recovered two clear plastic bags containing 34.81 grams of a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine. The bags were also in a safe in his bedroom.

Deputies also found a Glenfield .22 caliber pistol with no serial number in a locked closet inside the home; a 9 mm Lugar pistol in a drawer next to his bed; and a Glenfield .22 caliber rifle that also did not have a serial number, according to the warrants.

Chamber posted bonds totaling $67,000 and was released jail on Monday.