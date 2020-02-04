Man faces murder charge in domestic-related death of another man in Marion Co.

MULLINS, SC AREA (WBTW) – A man has been charged with murder in connection with a domestic-related death in Marion County.

Elijah Walker, 20 of Sumter, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and driving without a license, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial incident happened Monday night on East Front Street just outside of the City of Mullins. A man died in what Sheriff Wallace said was a domestic related incident.

Sheriff Wallace said the deceased man was found at a home and the suspect in the case drove to the S&M Food Store at 301 East Front Street in Mullins.

No information was given on motive or how the man was killed or his identity.

