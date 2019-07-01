Man faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Latta

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – One man is in custody after a deadly shooting that happened Friday.

Authorities arrested Hasan Abudayya, 22 of Dillon in connection to this case. He faces a murder charge.

He was taken into custody at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Calm Street Friday at around 3 p.m. When they got to the scene they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot several times.

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Investigators were notified shortly after that the victim had died due to his injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate this case.