Man faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Latta

Pee Dee Crime
LATTA, SC (WBTW) – One man is in custody after a deadly shooting that happened Friday.

Authorities arrested Hasan Abudayya, 22 of Dillon in connection to this case. He faces a murder charge.

He was taken into custody at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Calm Street Friday at around 3 p.m. When they got to the scene they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot several times.

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Investigators were notified shortly after that the victim had died due to his injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate this case. Count on News13 to continue to follow this story.

