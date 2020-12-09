Man faces neglect, kidnapping charges after stabbing in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing neglect and kidnaping charges after a stabbing in Darlington County, according to deputies.

Hassan Henry Lee was arrested Dec. 1 after being accused of cutting a woman with two knives. The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to deputies.

After an argument, Lee wouldn’t let the victim leave a home. Three kids were present at the time, but the victim said she didn’t believe they witnessed anything, according to the incident report. One of the kids later said they did see Lee cut the woman on the arms.

The incident report shows Lee said he was going to jail because he was a Black male, to which the deputy responded and said he was going to jail for domestic violence.

Lee was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, neglect, and possession or furnishing contraband.

He’s held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $77,000 cash or surety bond.