Man facing 10 child sex charges in Darlington County released from jail on bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man facing 10 child sex charges in Darlington County was released from jail on bond, according to the public index.

James Marcell Oneal was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Oneal posted bond Jan. 15, according to the public index. His bond was set at $155,000 with the conditions that he could not have contact with the victim or victim’s family, directly or indirectly, and can’t return to the incident location.

The incidents happened multiple times since June 2019, according to warrants obtained by News13 Tuesday. Oneal and the victim knew each other, according to the warrants.