Police chase starts in Darlington and ends in the Mechanicsville area.

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who was allegedly in violation of his probation fled a traffic stop in Darlington and led police on a chase that lasted nearly four hours, police said.

According to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis, the man was wanted by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services for allegedly violating his probation.

The Darlington Police Department led a vehicle pursuit after the man fled. Police called the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office because the suspect fled into the county, Davis said.

The chase started in Darlington and ended in the Mechanicsville area, according to Davis.

The man eventually led deputies on foot and had dogs searching for him, Davis said. After hours of searching, he was eventually apprehended.

There were no injuries and the suspect’s name was not released.