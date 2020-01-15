Man found dead in vehicle in Dillon County identified

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The man found dead in a vehicle in Dillon County over the weekend has been identified.

O’Darius LaKeith Page, 25, of the Little Rock community, was identified by the Dillon County Coroner’s Office as the man found in a vehicle off Harllee’s Bridge Road on Sunday night. Page’s body has been sent to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for an autopsy.

Dillon County deputies were called to Harllee’s Bridge Road in the Little Rock community of Dillon County around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Captain Cliff Arnette, with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. A person was found dead in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted deputies at the scene.

