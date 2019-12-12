Man found ‘guilty but mentally ill’ in the murder of a Florence woman and her unborn child

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – According to Solicitor Ed Clements, a jury Thursday found Darkel Foreman guilty but mentally ill on two charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Foreman shot and killed Tomena Gail Ford at a home in the Tara Village neighborhood just south of the city of Florence on May 26, 2016.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Luckten said Ford was eight months pregnant, the unborn child did not survive.

Clements says that Foreman will be sentenced next month. “I am glad the jury reached a verdict that was just and stood up for a victim of domestic violence and for the unborn child.”

Authorities say Foreman called 911 after the shooting happened and was a state corrections officer.