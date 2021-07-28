Man found guilty of stabbing Marion County woman to death in 2019

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was found guilty Wednesday of stabbing a Marion County woman to death in 2019, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

David Melvin Graves was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Clements said.

He was arrested and charged in December 2019 in the death of Wanda Jean Lewis Reaves, 38, of Mullins. Reaves was allegedly stabbed to death by Graves on Pat Mar Square in Mullins, according to officials.

Graves was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Forty years for the murder charge and five years for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge. Those sentences will run consecutively.