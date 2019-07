LATTA, SC (WBTW) – A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting Latta, police say.

Latta police have responded to Calm Street for a shooting, according to Chief Derrick Cartwright, with the Latta Police Department. Upon arriving, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Cartwright said an investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

Count on News13 for updates.