Man hurt after being shot, another in custody: Darlington County deputies

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man was injured Saturday after being shot, Darlington County deputies say.

Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to E Street in Hartsville around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a news release from the DCSO said.

The man had been shot in his lower extremities, authorities said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Patrol deputies have a female in custody, the news release said.

Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines