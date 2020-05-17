Man hurt after being shot, another in custody: Darlington County deputies

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man was injured Saturday after being shot, Darlington County deputies say.
Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to E Street in Hartsville around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a news release from the DCSO said.
The man had been shot in his lower extremities, authorities said. He was taken to an area hospital.
Patrol deputies have a female in custody, the news release said.
