Man hurt in drive-by shooting outside Dillon County club

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was injured early Saturday morning in a drive-by shooting outside the Red Barn nightclub in Dillon County, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Deputies received a call about 2 a.m. for a shooting at the nightclub, which is located on Highway 41 near Lake View.

The man was sitting in his car when someone drove by and started shooting, Pernell said. He had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound

There is no additional information at this time. Count on News13 for updates.