Man in custody after shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was taken into custody Friday after a shooting in Lake City, according to Police Chief Joseph Cooper.

Police were called around 4 p.m. Friday for a man with a gunshot wound. The victim is in the hospital with injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening. Police said charges haven’t been filed against the person taken into custody.

There is a crime scene at a gas station along South Ron McNair Boulevard, but police haven’t confirmed if that is where the shooting happened.

The name of the person taken into custody hasn’t been released.

No other information was immediately available.

