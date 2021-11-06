Man jailed after 1 person hurt in shooting at Lounge Social Club in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) –Mullins police have charged a 23-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder and other charges after one person was injured early Friday in a shooting at The Lounge Social Club.

Jaquavis R. Legette is also charged with discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records for the Marion County Detention Center.

Officers arrested Legette without incident Friday afternoon, police said. The person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Legette remained in jail as of Saturday afternoon, according to jail records.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.