FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle multiple times and injuring three people, Florence County deputies said.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at about 1:00 a.m. in the 2500 block of Whippoorwill Road in Effingham, deputies said.

Deputies said Mikel Roshell Johnson, 59 of Effingham, was arguing with someone in the front yard when the argument became physical. He then allegedly proceeded to go inside the home, grabbed a gun and shot multiple times into an occupied vehicle.

According to deputies, the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Johnson was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to deputies.

Johnson is held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.