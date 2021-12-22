Man jailed in Robeson County after allegedly kidnapping person at knifepoint in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man suspected of kidnapping a person at knifepoint in Florence County on Tuesday was arrested in Robeson County.

Florence police responded about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Cherokee Road and Coit Street to investigate a report of suspicious activity. That’s when officers learned that the victim had left the area in his vehicle with an unknown person.

Authorities later determined that Joseph A. Wright allegedly held the victim at knifepoint and forced the person into the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle before driving to Lumberton, Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said in a news release.

“After further investigation and the assistance of the Lumberton Police Department, the victim was located unharmed in Lumberton,” Brandt said.

Wright will face charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, grand larceny and second-degree burglary after he is returned to South Carolina, Brandt said.

More charges are likely as the investigation continues, Brandt said, adding that no other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.