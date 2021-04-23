Woman charged after man killed in Friday morning shooting in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged with murder after a man died in a shooting Friday morning in Hartsville, according to officials.

The man was found shot on James Avenue Friday morning, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Jambrosia Shadarris Denise Evans was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville Police. She was booked into W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center at 7:45 p.m., according to booking records. She’s charged with murder and a weapons charge.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

