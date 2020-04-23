Man killed in Florence officer-involved shooting identified, four officers placed on administrative leave

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Florence has been identified.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the man as Elmer L. Mack, 40, of Florence. Mack’s body was autopsied Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Florence Police Department spokesperson Capt. Mike Brandt previously told News13 Wednesday the shooting incident happened on Ventura Court and confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.

Chief Allen Heidler with the Florence Police Department released the following statement:

Four officers were involved in the incident last evening and are doing as well as can be expected considering their involvement in such a traumatic situation. As per our department police, all four have been placed on administrative leave and will be required to attend counseling.

Tommy Crosby, with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), previously said the information he has received suggested that gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and officers of the Florence Police Department. The suspect was killed, according to SLED.

SLED is leading the investigation and the Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office also responded.

“Preliminary indications are the subject fired on officers with an automatic rifle and an officer returned fire striking the subject,” 12th Circuit Solicitor, Ed Clements previously said.

