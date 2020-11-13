Man killed in Tuesday shooting at Marion auto body shop identified

MARION, SC (WBTW) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed Tuesday afternoon at an auto body shop in Marion.

Keith Godbolt, 39, of Marion, was killed in a shooting, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kenny’s Auto Shop on South Main Street, according to the Marion Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene to find a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Prentis Deberry Quick, 38, has been charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, in connection with the shooting.