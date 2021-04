MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused in a 2017 murder in Mullins is on trial this week, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Lavar Smith is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He’s accused of shooting an killing a 26-year-old in the area of Church Street in December 2017.

Jahmai Michael Ray, 26, of Mullins, was killed in the shooting.