Man previously charged with murder in Darlington Co. house fire pleads guilty to lesser charged, released

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A man previously charged with murder in connection with a Darlington County house fire has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and been released.

Darius Cedric Gibson, of Hartsville, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misprision to a felony in connection with the fire, according to Kernard Redmond, with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Redmond said Gibson was initially charged with murder, but the solicitor’s office was unable to prove without a reasonable doubt that Gibson was at the scene when the murder happened.

According to Redmond, Gibson admitted to lying to investigators in connection with the murder, which also involved his brother.

Gibson was sentenced under the youthful offender act, which carries a penalty of up to six years, Redmond said. Gibson received a suspended sentence of two years of probation, but was given credit for time served and released.

In September 2017, News13 reported that Ky’Ron Earl Jamal Peterson, of Hartsville, was also arrested in connection with the fire.

Peterson was sentenced on October 7 in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Clerk of Court’s Office. Peterson pleaded guilty to third degree arson and voluntary manslaughter. He received 10 years on the arson charge and 20 years on the manslaughter charge. Peterson’s sentences will run concurrently.

Ky’Ron Earl Jamal Peterson (left) and Darius Cedric Gibson (right)

On September 5, 2017, the body of Dominic Alton Midgett was discovered in a house fire that occurred on Persimmons Dr. in the Hartsville area of Darlington County.

According to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records, Gibson was booked on September 19, 2017 and released on December 4, 2019. The reason for Gibson’s released is listed as “time served.”

