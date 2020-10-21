Man previously charged with murder in Florence shooting sentenced to lesser charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man previously charged with murder was sentenced on a lesser charge after a deadly Florence shooting, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Phillip Tyrone Legette pleaded guilty in early October to first-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to five years in prison, Clements said. He was previously charged with murder in the deadly October 2019 shooting.

Two people involved, including Legette, shot each other. Clements said there was no evidence of who shot first, so the murder charge was changed to the first-degree assault charge.

