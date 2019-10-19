Man recovering after brother shoots him in shoulder near Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man is recovering Saturday after being shot by his brother in the shoulder at a nightclub.
Authorities with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the corner of Honda Way and Highway 76 around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby.
That’s where deputies found the man shot in the shoulder following an argument with his brother. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.
The brother hasn’t been arrested yet, but deputies plan on serving warrants soon.
