Man recovering after brother shoots him in shoulder near Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man is recovering Saturday after being shot by his brother in the shoulder at a nightclub.

Authorities with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the corner of Honda Way and Highway 76 around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby.

That’s where deputies found the man shot in the shoulder following an argument with his brother. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

The brother hasn’t been arrested yet, but deputies plan on serving warrants soon.

