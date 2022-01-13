Man sentenced to 11 years for Florence County armed robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced to 11 years for a 2020 armed robbery at a Dollar General in Florence County, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Kenrick Tafari Edwards entered a plea agreement, Clements said. The charge was in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Highway 52 near Effingham.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Edwards entered the store and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint. The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Clements said Edwards is also facing other charges in Darlington County.