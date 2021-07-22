Man sentenced to 35 years for Marion County murder

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for a murder in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Zachir McCall was found guilty of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. He was sentenced to 35 years in state prison.

McCall was found guilty for the murder of O’Neal Gerald on April 6, 2020.

“This was a fantastic team effort by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “The Gerald family was able to see justice today and we are grateful for that.”