Man shot while driving early Saturday morning in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot early Saturday morning while driving a vehicle in Florence, police said.

Florence Police responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported shooting in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived, police said.

During their investigation, police determined that he was shot while driving his car near Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street. No further details were immediately available from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence PoliceCpl. Sieban at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com. Count on News13 for updates.