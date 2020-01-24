Deputies: Woman in custody after high-speed chase, man shot in neck in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A woman is in custody after a man was shot in the neck and a high-speed chase in Florence County.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby identified the suspect as Kristan Collins and said Collins led deputies on a high-speed chase after a shooting.

Deputies forced a traffic stop on Interstate 95 at exit 153, Kirby said. No injuries were reported to the suspect or deputies. Two deputy vehicles and the suspect’s vehicle were damaged.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Old Delmae convenience store, located at 900 S. Cashua Drive in the Florence area, according to Kirby.

Kirby said a woman pulled up to the parking lot and shot the man in the neck.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

