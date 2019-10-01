Man turns himself in after deadly shooting in Mullins; Coroner IDs victim

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Police have a man in custody they suspect was involved in a deadly shooting at a tobacco shop in Mullins.

Maleek Smith, 27, turned himself in on Monday afternoon, Mullins Police Chief Mike Bethea said. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Chief Bethea said the shooting happened on West Front Street on Monday morning.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Frank Jacob Crawford, Jr., 51. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday at MUSC.

Stay with News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.

LATEST HEADLINES: