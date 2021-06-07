Man wanted after woman shot through Dillon County window taken into custody

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted after a woman was shot through a window in Dillon County May 16 has been taken into custody, according to Dillon County Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton.

Lacedrick Rasheed Davis, 22, was wanted on charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to deputies.

The woman was shot at a home on East Dargan Street in Dillon.

She was hit by a bullet that came through a window and was taken to McCleod Hospital in Dillon and later transferred to McLeod Regional Medical Center Florence.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t provide an update on the victim’s condition.