Man wanted by Darlington police for allegedly cutting person several times turns himself in

Tavon Davon Wilson is seen in a booking photo from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Wilson was booked on January 30, 2020.

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A man who was wanted by Darlington police for allegedly cutting a person several times has turned himself in.

Tavon Davon Wilson, 28, turned himself into law enforcement on Thrusday “without incident,” according to Capt. Kimberly Nelson, with the Darlington Police Department.

Wilson was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, booking records show. He is charged with assault and battery- second degree. No bond has been set and Wilson remains in the center as of 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Darlington police said Thursday they were looking for Wilson in connection with the cutting incident, which happened on Wednesday at about 3:23 p.m. on Kirven Street.

The victim had to seek medical attention, according to police.

