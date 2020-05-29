Man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with minor shoots himself after Darlington Co. deputies attempt arrest

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A man who was wanted for criminal sexual conduct shot himself after deputies tried to arrest him, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Robby Kilgo said deputies tried to arrest the man, who was wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor out of Marion County, Friday morning at a home on Freeman Street.
Kilgo said while deputies were on scene, the man shot himself with a handgun out of the view of deputies. The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
The DCSO is investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
