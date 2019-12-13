Man wanted for murder in Cheraw, considered armed and dangerous

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Chesterfield County are looking for a suspect in a murder that happened on December 5 in Cheraw.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon, Darreus Anthony Isaac, 19, is wanted for murder. According to the Sheriff, Isaac and others went to a house on Midway Road in the Cheraw area to commit a robbery and in the process shot and killed Daniel Chase Compton.

Isaac is considered armed and dangerous. If you have additional information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 843-623-2101 or Dispatch, 843-623-6838.