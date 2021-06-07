Man wanted for murder of Florence County hairstylist arrested in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder in Florence County was arrested in North Carolina, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Demarcus Bluett was being held at the High Point Detention Center on a fugitive from justice charge without bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He was extradited back to Florence County and booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 2:17 p.m. Monday, according to booking records.

Bluett was charged with murder, armed robbery, first-degree arson, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of failure to appear.

Bluett was arrested May 26, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Bluett was arrested in connection with the death of Florence Hairstylist Mary Brown. Bluett allegedly approached Brown, robbed her at gunpoint, and then shot her before driving away, deputies said.

Jonathan Lee Love was previously arrested in connection with Brown’s murder.

