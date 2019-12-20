Man wanted for murder in November Dillon County shooting

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for murder in connection to a November shooting.

According to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Allen Little Jr. is charged with murder in connection to the death of Montresse Dudley on November 30.

Dudley died as a result of a gunshot wound from a shooting that took place outside of a nightclub in the area of Heustess Road and Judson Road, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Little is from Maryland but has connections to Dillon County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Allen Little Jr. you are asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707 or your local law enforcement agency