Man wanted for punching, stomping on school bus driver’s head turns self in

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – The man Laurinburg police said punched a school bus driver and stomped on her head turned himself in.

Kenneth Latrell Revels, 46, of Hackamore Lane in Laurinburg, is in custody at the Scotland County Jail as of noon on Friday. The assault was captured on the bus video surveillance system.

Officers were told when a Scotland County bus driver stopped to pick up children, Revels entered the bus without consent and began punching the driver in the head and neck. Police say the woman, 47, fell to the floor of the bus, at which point Revels began stomping on her head.

During the assault, the woman tried to keep her foot on the brake so the bus wouldn’t continue to move while children were inside. Revels fled from the scene on foot, according to police. No children were hurt.

Police now say this was an isolated incident and that an investigation revealed that Revels and the victim were previously in a dating relationship.

Warrants were obtained for Revels, for violating a Domestic Violence Protection Order, Assault on a Female, Assault on a School Employee, Disorderly Conduct on a School Bus, Entering a School Bus Unlawfully, Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle, Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill, and Assault With a Deadly Weapon in the Presence of Minors.

Police say it was determined that Revels had used his hands and feet in a way that they were considered deadly weapons in the incident.