Man wanted for robbing taxi driver at gunpoint arrested at Hartsville basketball game

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for armed robbery was arrested Tuesday night at a Hartsville High School basketball game, according to police records.

Jeremiah Josey has been charged with armed robbery and for a parole violation after police said he robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint.

On Jan. 8, a taxi driver said he was dropping a customer off at an apartment complex when he was approached by two males who said they’d called for a ride “across the creek,” according to a police report.

While in the vehicle, the two changed the drop-off location, according to the report. They then asked the driver if he had change for a $20. When they arrived, a man handed over the $20, got out of the car, pulled out a gun and then demanded all of the driver’s money. The other suspect, who sat behind the driver, also put a handgun to the driver’s head and neck area.

The driver gave them the money before the suspects then demanded his wallet. The driver threw his wallet into the street, and then the two suspects ran away, according to the report.

Josey found spotted Tuesday evening in the stands of a Hartsville High School basketball game, according to police records. An officer was waiting for him to be escorted by police to the lobby when they turned around and saw two other officers on the court with Josey on the floor.