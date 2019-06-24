Man wanted in Lake City shooting case arrested, charged with attempted murder

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities arrested Gavin Nowlin in connection to a shooting in Lake City. Nowlin was taken into custody in Coward, SC by U.S. Marshalls.

Nowlin was wanted in connection to shots being fired at two Lake City officers at the Sav-Way on Ron McNair Blvd and Moore St on June 18.

The two officers were shot at from behind in the gas station parking lot.

According to Florence County booking records, Nowlin’s charges include:

  • attempted murder
  • failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death- 1st offense
  • hit and run
  • discharging firearm in city limits
  • possession of a weapon during a violent crime
  • possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony

