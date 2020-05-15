Man with last name ‘Crank’ charged with dealing cocaine in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Police arrested and charged a man named Dustin Crank and a passenger for trafficking cocaine base and cocaine powder.

Marion police officers stopped a car on Highway 501 and General Road on Tuesday for traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to stop for blue lights. Officers asked Crank and passenger Ricky Mayes, both of Dayton, Ohio, to step out of the vehicle after detecting a strong odor of marijuana, according to the report.

When searching the vehicle, officers said they found a pink bag sitting in the floor board up against the driver’s seat where Dustin Crank was. Inside the bag was 33 grams of marijuana, 6.5 grams of crack cocaine, 16.5 grams of powder cocaine and three schedule 3 pills consistent with buprenorfhine/naloxone, according to the report.

Police said they also found a Ruger 9mm in the glove box.

Mayes has been charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking in meth or cocaine, and possession of schedule 3 drug. He was booked into the Marion County Detention Center and his bond is set at $17,890.

Crank has been charged with driving without a license, trafficking in meth or cocaine, possession of schedule 3 drug, and child endangerment. An 8-year-old child also was in the car, according to police. Crank was booked into the Marion County Detention Center with a bond set at $20,507.50.