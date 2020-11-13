Manhunt underway for suspect in Quinby area of Florence County

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect in the Quinby area of Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Nunn said a suspect fled into the woods after a short car chase. No other information is available.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories