Manhunt underway for suspect in Quinby area of Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect in the Quinby area of Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Nunn said a suspect fled into the woods after a short car chase. No other information is available.
