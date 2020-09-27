Manhunt underway for larceny suspect in Florence

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a manhunt is underway for a larceny suspect.

Nunn said it’s taking place in the East National Cemetery Road area.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories