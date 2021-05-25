2 suspects arrested after manhunt in Florence County, 1 still wanted

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have arrested two men after a manhunt Tuesday that involved a K-9 tracking team and a helicopter.

Luerdeen Godwin Hales, of Johnsonville, has been charged with accessory after the fact of felony. Joshua Kerry Godwin, also of Johnsonville, was later found in Williamsburg County and charged with 10 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

A third suspect, Braeden Scott Crocker, of Timmonsville, has not been arrested, as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities have received arrest warrants for all three suspects.

Florence County deputies responded to McCutcheon Road near Lake City earlier on Tuesday for a report of multiple vehicles that had been broken into. When they arrived, one suspect fled into the wooded area near McCutcheon and Cow Pasture roads.

