Manhunt underway near Timmonsville for suspect wanted out of multiple counties

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A manhunt is underway near Timmonsville for a suspect wanted in multiple counties, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The manhunt is in the area of Deerfield Road and Ham Road.

Kirby said Timothy Wayne Beasley, Jr., is wanted out of Darlington and Florence counties on numerous warrants.

When deputies drove into the yard, Beasley jumped a fence and ran into the woods.

No other information is available at this time.

