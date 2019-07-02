Marion Co. man sentenced to 6 years for selling gun to convicted felon

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Marion County man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling a gun to a convicted felon.

Christopher Lee Scott, 37, was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to “selling a firearm to a known convicted felon,” said a release from Sherri A. Lydon, United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

“Evidence presented in court established that on January 8, 2018, a long-time acquaintance of Scott’s, whom Scott knew to be a convicted felon, approached him about purchasing a firearm. Later that same day, this individual drove to Scott’s residence in Marion County, where Scott showed him a .357 revolver and a 9 mm pistol for sale,” the release also said. “Scott then agreed to sell the individual the 9 mm pistol for $400. After completing the transaction, Scott told the individual that he also had other guns to sell, including an assault rifle.”

“Not only does federal law prohibit selling a firearm to a known convicted felon, but Scott’s own felon status prohibited him from possessing a firearm in the first place,” added the release. “Prior to selling the firearm in January 2018, Scott had two convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, a conviction for distribution of crack cocaine, and two convictions or possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”

Chief US District Judge R. Bryan Harwell, of Florence, accepted Scott’s guilty plea and sentenced Scott to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of court-order supervision.