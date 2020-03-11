Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office holds forum on 2 murders in Centenary Community

MARION CO, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office held a community forum Tuesday night on two recent murders.

In January, Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette were found shot dead in their home in the Centenary community. So far there are no suspects or arrests in the case.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace and the county’s deputy coroner answered questions from more than 60 people who turned out at the Centenary Community Center.

“We’re here asking for the community’s help,” said Sheriff Wallace, “We need their help. There’s no doubt that the law enforcement needs this community and this community needs law enforcement and we come together in prayer tonight asking for their help in solving this case.”

Burch and Legette were found dead in their home on Taft Watson Road on Jan. 13. The deputy Coroner said it was one of the most violent scenes he has ever worked.

SLED is also helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8216 or Crimestoppers.