Marion Co. wildlife education center says most of guns stolen recovered by sheriff’s office

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Wildlife Action, Inc., a wildlife education center in Marion County, says most of the guns previously stolen from the center have been recovered by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The center says in a Facebook post, which was shared by sheriff’s office, “the sheriff’s office ran down leads most didn’t see as leads and searched in places we would have never searched.”

News13 previously reported the center said guns and display items were stolen from the center and included items taken such as shotguns, rifles, and revolves, including uncommon models like the 1853 Enfield 53 caliber black powder muzzleloader and Henry Arms Gold trigger 22 caliber lever action.

News13 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information. Count on us for updates.

