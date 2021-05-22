18-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Marion County, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 18-year-old man died early Saturday morning from a gunshot wound, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Bronson Quarmaine Miller Jr. of Mullins died at MUSC-Marion, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the hospital shortly after midnight in reference to a gunshot wound.

No other information about the shooting was immediately released. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call 843-423-8399 or send a private message the the sheriff’s office Facebook page. Count on News13 for updates.

