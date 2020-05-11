Marion County authorities arrest man for April murder

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been arrested and charged for an April murder, Marion County deputies say.

Zachir Devaugnte Shyhiim McCall, 23 of Florence, was arrested Friday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said online Friday.

McCall was arrested for the murder of O’neal Gerald, deputies say.

Captain Judith Barker said Marion County deputies responded to Hendley Court in Mullins on April 6 to a homicide. The victim was O’neal Gerald, Barker said.

McCall was also charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Count on News13 for updates on this story.

