Marion County deputies announce 6 arrests, recovery of $250,000 in stolen items since November

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County sheriff’s deputies have recovered more than $250,000 worth of stolen items since November, and at least six people are facing charges, including one who has a prior charge of attempted murder.

“While some may take time off during the holidays, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been working around the clock to track down thieves,” Sheriff’ Brian Wallace said Monday in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “Their hard work has definitely paid off but they are not done yet.”

Trailers, ATVs and other pieces of equipment were among the items recovered, the department said.

“Let this be your notice, we know who you are and we know where you are,” Wallace said. “We will not allow this type of criminal enterprise to thrive in Marion County. When you hear a knock on your door in the next few days, it may not be Santa!”

Those arrested and the charges they face include: