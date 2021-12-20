Marion County deputies announce 6 arrests, recovery of $250,000 in stolen items since November

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County sheriff’s deputies have recovered more than $250,000 worth of stolen items since November, and at least six people are facing charges, including one who has a prior charge of attempted murder.
“While some may take time off during the holidays, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been working around the clock to track down thieves,” Sheriff’ Brian Wallace said Monday in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “Their hard work has definitely paid off but they are not done yet.”
Trailers, ATVs and other pieces of equipment were among the items recovered, the department said.
“Let this be your notice, we know who you are and we know where you are,” Wallace said. “We will not allow this type of criminal enterprise to thrive in Marion County. When you hear a knock on your door in the next few days, it may not be Santa!”
Those arrested and the charges they face include:
- Xavier Alexander Aguayo, 28, of Gresham, first-degree burglary and grand larceny. It is his third arrest since September. He has pending charges of receiving stolen goods, value over $2,000; receiving stolen goods, value less than $2,000; attempted murder; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. He was arrested on Nov. 22.
- Shawn Laquan Davis, 27, of Marion, and Joshua Allen Green, 37, of Rains, receiving stolen goods, value of $10,000 or more; and receiving stolen goods, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. Davis has enhanced charges due to previous convictions for similar offenses. Both men were arrested on Dec. 1.
- Ross Garrett Smith, 33, of Mullins, receiving stolen goods, value of $10,000 or more. He was arrested on Dec. 6.
- Chad Dix, 36, of Marion, receiving stolen goods, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. He was arrested on Dec. 14.
- Derrick Demond Davis, 43, of Marion, arrested Dec. 14 on outstanding warrants. Two days later, authorities charged him with receiving stolen goods, value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.